DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 29th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,688
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 29th, 2021
Recommended
I Spit on Your Grave 1978 (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Written and directed by Meir Zarchi and originally intended to go by the title Day Of The Woman, 1978's I Spit On Your Grave has been labeled everything from âthe ultimate feminist movie' to âworthless garbage' and it's easy to see and understand why the film would divide audiences the way it did (and continues to do to this day). It remains a tough watch, even in this day and age, a truly unpleasant film if ever there was one.The film revolves around a young woman named Jennifer Hills (Camille Keaton) who leaves her apartment in New York City and heads out to rent a cabin in a small rural town so that she can concentrate on writing her first novel. She stops for gas and catches the attention of a few local guys: Johnny (Eron Tabor), Stanley (Anthony Nichols) and Andy (Gunter Kleeman). Then, after settling in to her cabin, winds up striking th...Read the entire review »
The Spider Woman Strikes Back
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The Spider Woman Strikes Again stars Gale Sondergaard once again as the titular Spider Woman, a role she first played in the Sherlock Holmes film simply titled The Spider Woman back in 1943. Directed by Arthur Lubin and released by Universal Studios in 1946, the film is an unofficial sequel of sorts. Holmes is nowhere to be seen and this time around Sondergaard plays a woman named Zenobia Dollard.In this story, Zenobia Dollard is a very well to do woman who is, unfortunately, blind ever since coming down with a condition while in South America. She's also quite mysterious, no one in the small town of Domingo seems entirely sure of her origin story and she's more than a little guarded when it comes to her own past. Nevertheless, she needs a caretaker when the help disappears, and so she hires Jean Kingsley (Brenda Joyce) to look after things for he...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off