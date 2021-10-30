DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 29th, 2021

The Spider Woman Strikes Back

by Ian Jane The Movie:The Spider Woman Strikes Again stars Gale Sondergaard once again as the titular Spider Woman, a role she first played in the Sherlock Holmes film simply titled The Spider Woman back in 1943. Directed by Arthur Lubin and released by Universal Studios in 1946, the film is an unofficial sequel of sorts. Holmes is nowhere to be seen and this time around Sondergaard plays a woman named Zenobia Dollard.In this story, Zenobia Dollard is a very well to do woman who is, unfortunately, blind ever since coming down with a condition while in South America. She's also quite mysterious, no one in the small town of Domingo seems entirely sure of her origin story and she's more than a little guarded when it comes to her own past. Nevertheless, she needs a caretaker when the help disappears, and so she hires Jean Kingsley (Brenda Joyce) to look after things for he...Read the entire review »