DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, October 28th, 2021

A disappointing waste of talent, including director Robert Aldrich, writer Dalton Trumbo, and actors Rock Hudson, Kirk Douglas, Dorothy Malone, Joseph Cotten, and Carol Lynley, The Last Sunset is justly forgotten. Made by Douglas's company for Universal in the wake of Spartacus (1960), likewise written by Trumbo, this has the air of an ambitious, A-list Western that began unraveling at the planning stages, and that by the time filming was underway the key creative people involved just wanted to get it done and move on to something else. Aldrich, a sloppy director even on many of his good films, exhibits little imagination. As producer-star, Douglas liked hiring hungry directors he could control; he and Aldrich didn't get along, apparently. Trumbo, like Aldrich, was preoccupied with other pending projects, and his lack of focus on The Last Sunset also contributes to its