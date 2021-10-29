DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, October 28th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Halloween II (1981) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:John Carpenter's Halloween is my favorite movie. That 1978 horror film truly is the immortal classic; a perfectly executed suspense film that inspired generations of horror fans. Rick Rosenthal directs the 1981 sequel, Halloween II, with Carpenter and Debra Hill returning to write and produce. The original film is heavy on suspense and light on gore, but this follow-up, released the year after the graphic Friday the 13th, focuses more on bloody kills than building suspense. That is not to say Halloween II is a bad film; it is not. Artfully shot by cinematographer Dean Cundey, the film is a direct and worthy continuation of Michael Myers' night of terror in Haddonfield, Illinois. Where it falters is in pacing and execut...Read the entire review »
Rent It
The Last Sunset (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA disappointing waste of talent, including director Robert Aldrich, writer Dalton Trumbo, and actors Rock Hudson, Kirk Douglas, Dorothy Malone, Joseph Cotten, and Carol Lynley, The Last Sunset is justly forgotten. Made by Douglas's company for Universal in the wake of Spartacus (1960), likewise written by Trumbo, this has the air of an ambitious, A-list Western that began unraveling at the planning stages, and that by the time filming was underway the key creative people involved just wanted to get it done and move on to something else. Aldrich, a sloppy director even on many of his good films, exhibits little imagination. As producer-star, Douglas liked hiring hungry directors he could control; he and Aldrich didn't get along, apparently. Trumbo, like Aldrich, was preoccupied with other pending projects, and his lack of focus on The Last Sunset also contributes to its ...Read the entire review »
