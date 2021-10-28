DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, October 27th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, October 27th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Incredible Shrinking Man - Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThe Incredible Shrinking Man (1957) is an anomaly among â50s-type sci-fi pictures, let alone the steady stream of such pictures Universal-International had been producing, 2-3 per year, since 1953. Through a strange series of circumstances, it transcends the usual science fiction film of its period, unique as it is in many ways, and it still impresses. The vast majority of U-I's sci-fi output had been overseen by actor-turned-producer William Alland, including It Came from Outer Space (1953), Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954), and Tarantula (1955), but The Incredible Shrinking Man was the product of Albert Zugsmith, possibly the sleaziest, most tasteless producer ever entrusted with big-studio features. By the â60s he found his mÃ©tier directing semi-pornographic exploitation like Psychedelic Sexualis and Movie Star, American Style or; LSD,...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeMortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms:I like to approach a review as if I were writing it for someone who had no knowledge of the subject. A review for a newbie, doing a blind-buy, if you will, which in this case is not a problem, as that newbie is me! This 4k UHD animated feature is part of a remarkably robust film-franchise based on a video game, and may or may not have been released to coincide with the 2021 live action movie. Providing 80 minutes of gory action and drama, and looking pretty great, it presents a fun way to spend an evening, for fans and newbies alike.You don't need to have deep, or any, knowledge of the Mortal Kombat franchise to take something from this movie, a direct sequel to the previous animated movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, and for what it's worth, you get enough backstory in the dialog to smooth over any bumps. There are several r...Read the entire review »
