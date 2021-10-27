DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, October 26th, 2021

Onibaba The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Kaneto Shindo in 1964 and based on a Buddhist folk story, Onibaba is set in the Japan of the fourteenth century during a civil war. A pair of soldiers is murdered in a field by an old woman (Nobuko Otowa) and her daughter-in-law (Jitsuko Yoshimura), their bodies looted and then dumped in a pit. When the sun rises the next day, they attempt to trade the armor that they stole to a man named Ushi (Taiji Tonoyama) for some much needed food. They talk, and he propositions the older woman, and they leave.Some time later, their neighbor, Hachi (Kei Sato), arrives home from serving in the war. The younger woman's husband (the son of the older woman), Kishi, was also away at war and so the younger woman asks Hachi for news and he lets them know that he was killed while stealing food from a farm. The older woman blames Hachi for Kishi's death.T...Read the entire review »