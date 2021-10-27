DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, October 26th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, October 26th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
High Sierra (and Colorado Territory) - Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA star-making film for Humphrey Bogart, High Sierra (1941) falls short of the perfection of The Maltese Falcon (also 1941) and Casablanca (1942), but in some respects it was the single most important film of his entire career, and a turning point in the gangster and film noir genres, the â40s slate of movies produced at Warner Bros., and on and on. And it's still one helluva good picture; Criterion's new Blu-ray is probably the fifth or sixth time I've seen it and, by golly, it's still powerful, gut-wrenching even. Far from an overnight success, Bogie had been acting since the early 1920s, making his feature movie debut in 1930. A run of films went nowhere so he returned to the New York stage, creating a sensation as the Dillinger-like Duke Mantee in The Petrified Forest. Star Leslie Howard threatened to walk if Bogie wasn't cast in the 1936 movie version,...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Onibaba The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Kaneto Shindo in 1964 and based on a Buddhist folk story, Onibaba is set in the Japan of the fourteenth century during a civil war. A pair of soldiers is murdered in a field by an old woman (Nobuko Otowa) and her daughter-in-law (Jitsuko Yoshimura), their bodies looted and then dumped in a pit. When the sun rises the next day, they attempt to trade the armor that they stole to a man named Ushi (Taiji Tonoyama) for some much needed food. They talk, and he propositions the older woman, and they leave.Some time later, their neighbor, Hachi (Kei Sato), arrives home from serving in the war. The younger woman's husband (the son of the older woman), Kishi, was also away at war and so the younger woman asks Hachi for news and he lets them know that he was killed while stealing food from a farm. The older woman blames Hachi for Kishi's death.T...Read the entire review »
Skip It
National Lampoon Movie Madness aka National Lampoon Goes to the Movies (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Bob Giraldi and Henry Jaglom, 1982's National Lampoon's Movie Madness (or National Lampoon Goes To The Movies if you go by the title card) fails to even come close to the moments of brilliance that the magazine behind the movie hit during its heyday. Made before the Vacation films proved to be box office hits (well, maybe not so much Vegas Vacation, the film is an anthology of sorts, divided into three segments (the fourth segment, said to have been cut before release, has sadly not been reinstated for this Blu-ray release). Giraldi directed the Growing Yourself and Success Wanters segments while Jaglom directed Municipalians.Growing Yourself is up first. The story follows Jason Cooper (Peter Riegert), a lawyer who coerces his wife Susan (Candy Cooper) to leave so that he'll be able to raise th...Read the entire review »
