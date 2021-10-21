DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, October 20th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,679
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, October 20th, 2021
Recommended
Fritz the Cat (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Ralph Bakshi in 1972 and loosely based on the underground comic character created by Robert Crumb (who named the character after his own childhood pet cat), Fritz The Cat, the first animated feature film to be awarded an X-rating by the MPAA, opens with a construction worker high up on a beam urinating, the yellow liquid landing on the head of some poor passerby below. Cue the opening credits.From here, we meet Fritz (voiced by Skip Hinnant of The Electric Company and The Patty Duke Show), a slacker cat university student who is hanging out in Washington Square Park with his two pals/bandmates. They're not getting any attention and so Fritz decides to act out when three girls walk by. It draws them to him and soon enough, he's left his pals to go have an orgy of his own in the bathtub of an apartment filled with pot smokers. Eve...Read the entire review »
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
by Adam TynerQuick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt.In the final moments of Halloween 4, Michael Myers lay dead, and yet The Shape lived on: a daring shift that could've taken the franchise in an entirely different direction. But no one was really sure what that direction was, exactly, and with pressure looming to capitalize on The Return of Michael Myers' colossal success at the box office, Moustapha Akkad and company kind of just threw whatever they could against the wall to see what might stick. And as it turns out, not a whole hell of a lot did.
Rent It
The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenThe real-life story of D.B. Cooper has been twisted around since it happened in 1971. About the only thing historians agree on is that in 1971, he successfully hijacked a commercial airline, was given $200,000 of the airline's money (where it came from and why that much was on the plane is unexplained) and parachuted out of it somewhere over the state of Washington and was never seen or heard from again. "What happened after that is anybody's guess" says the narrator in this somewhat forgettable narrative from 1981 of how things might have played out. Treat Williams plays the anti-hero, and the movie opens with his stunt double making the leap out of the plane- in broad daylight, even though the actual event occurred at night in the rain. He lands in the middle of a forest during deer...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off