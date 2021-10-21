DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, October 20th, 2021

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (Blu-ray)

by Jesse Skeen The real-life story of D.B. Cooper has been twisted around since it happened in 1971. About the only thing historians agree on is that in 1971, he successfully hijacked a commercial airline, was given $200,000 of the airline's money (where it came from and why that much was on the plane is unexplained) and parachuted out of it somewhere over the state of Washington and was never seen or heard from again. "What happened after that is anybody's guess" says the narrator in this somewhat forgettable narrative from 1981 of how things might have played out. Treat Williams plays the anti-hero, and the movie opens with his stunt double making the leap out of the plane- in broad daylight, even though the actual event occurred at night in the rain. He lands in the middle of a forest during deer