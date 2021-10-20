DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, October 19th, 2021

The Damned: The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Luchino Visconti , 1969's The Damned is set in the Germany of 1933. Here we meet Joachim Von Essenbeck (Albrecht SchÃ¶nhals), a very wealthy man who has made a fortune in the steel business. The company has been doing business with the Third Reich despite Joachim's extreme dislike of Hitler. At a birthday celebration where Joachim's grandson, Martin von Essenbeck (Helmet Berger), puts on a drag show, Joachim winds up being murdered on the very day of his birth. This also happens to be the day that The Reichstag in Berlin was set ablaze. All of this is set into motion by an executive named executive Frederick Bruckmann (Dirk Bogarde) who intends to take advantage of Essenbeck's death and, with some help from his girlfriend (and Joachim's daughter-in-law), Sophie Von Essenbeck (Ingrid Thulin), make a play for control of the company. Sophie has ties to Asc...Read the entire review »