DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 18th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Kubo and the Two Strings - LAIKA Studios Edition (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeKubo and the Two Strings:Kubo and the Two Strings, (2016) stop-motion animation studio Laika's fourth film, represents a leap into maturity for a studio already pretty steeped in headiness. While the first three movies aren't exactly kids' stuff, for a variety of reasons, the themes of love, loss, adult fallibility and the fragility of families found within Kubo and the Two Strings are profound and affecting, holding up to multiple viewings. Kubo is also a thrilling and often hilarious adventure too, one that not only engages on a purely cinematic level, but that also expands the boundaries of stop-motion animation. Is it Laika's best film? Sure, though I haven't seen Missing Link (2019) yet â¦Kubo (Art Parkinson) is a young Japanese boy of about 12 years, living with his mother in a cave outside the village. Mom (Charlize Theron) is comatose a lot of the time,...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Torch Singer (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVYet another pre-Code Hollywood title courtesy Kino, Torch Singer (1933) is a variation of Stella Dallas, the oft-filmed tearjerker of a mother sacrificing all for the sake of her fatherless daughter, the little girl never made aware of her mother's innumerable tragedies. In Torch Singer that role is played by Claudette Colbert, who predictably is excellent. The movie, however, neatly divided into thirds, offers diminishing returns. The first and most Stella Dallasy part makes for compelling drama. After giving her baby up to ensure its future Colbert becomes a notorious chanteuse, embittered and determined to bury her past by reinventing herself. So far, so good, but in the last third circumstances refashion the torch singer into a radio sensation, a beloved, utterly wholesome children's storyteller. She uses the medium to try and reconnect with that long-lost daughte...Read the entire review »
