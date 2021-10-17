DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, October 16th, 2021

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

by Adam Tyner Quick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt.Ten years have passed since the Halloween night that he came home. Horribly burned, comatose, and locked up in a sanitarium hours away, Michael Myers is a distant memory to those who call Haddonfield home. Schoolchildren snicker jokes about the boogeyman, and the drug store in town even has that expressionless white mask back on the shelves just in time for Halloween.