DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 15th, 2021

O.S.S. (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV A spy film/war movie starring Alan Ladd and Geraldine Fitzgerald, O.S.S. (1946) was apparently the first such film about the Office of Strategic Services, later to evolve into the CIA. Reportedly studios were racing to produce films about the O.S.S. immediately after the war (Cloak and Dagger and 13 Rue Madeleine soon followed) but Paramount had an ace up its sleeve in the form of writer-producer Richard Maibaum, who had O.S.S. connections. Maibaum would later co-write 12 of the first 15 James Bond movies, so it's intriguing to see this, which has both conventional â40s Hollywood studio elements combined with proto-James Bond spy stuff. Mostly, however, O.S.S. resembles the later British war drama Carve Her Name with Pride (1957), with Virginia McKenna playing real-life British spy Violette Szabo, a woman very much like the one Fitzgerald plays here. O....Read the entire review »