DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, October 14th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Hot Saturday (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA nifty pre-Code melodrama, Hot Saturday (1932) features Cary Grant in his first top-billed role along with Randolph Scott, though the main character is played by the mostly forgotten Nancy Carroll. (Grant and Scott were not yet big stars, prompting Variety to complain there was "no A-name draw in its cast.") Running a brisk 72 minutes, it's old-fashioned and racy at the same time, with both glamorous luxury and small-town folksiness on display. A surprising amount of the film was shot on location, adding yet more interest. Carroll plays Ruth Brock, respected receptionist at the local bank in Marysville, a small, conservative town notable for its gossipy residents. All the men at the bank want to date pretty Ruth, as does scandalous millionaire playboy...Read the entire review »
Rancho Deluxe (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: From writer Thomas McGuane (The Missouri Breaks) and director Frank Perry (Doc) comes the 1975 comedy Rancho Deluxe. It's a loosely plotted character study, set fittingly close to the Crazy Mountains in Montana, outfitted with elements of a heist flick, and top-lined by a delightful ensemble cast.Jeff Bridges and Sam Waterston star as Jack and Cecil, two irreverent young dudes who have seemingly stumbled into penny-ante cattle rustling almost as a way to keep from getting bored. The target of their rustling is John Brown (Clifton James), a beauty parlor magnate from New York state who has fashioned himself in...Read the entire review »
