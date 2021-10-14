DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, October 13th, 2021

The Hound of the Baskervilles (1978) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Notoriously bad, the 1978 film of The Hound of the Baskervilles, directed and co-written by Paul Morrissey with stars Peter Cook and Dudley Moore also co-writing, is a great mess of a movie. Made during a period rife with genre spoofs of the Mel Brooks variety as well as new Sherlock Holmes movies both straight and spoofy, audiences understandably were expecting a more conventional parody of the Arthur Conan Doyle-imagined world of Holmes and Watson, but the movie is more a crazed free-for-all of barely-connected set pieces, comedy closer to the absurdist sketch humor of Cook-Moore shows and specials like Not Only...But Also (1964-1970). The film is actually a bit better than its reputation and, fitfully, quite funny here and there, but mostly it's an incredible waste of great talent, supporting players drawn from nearly every facet of 20th century British humor, from music hall...Read the entire review »