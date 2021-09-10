DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 8th, 2021

Children of the Corn

by Adam Tyner Quick note: The screenshots in this review are from the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take these screenshots – especially the way colors appear – with more than a couple grains of salt.There are only so many Stuckey's you can see on an interminable road trip before your eyes glaze over, so Vicky (Linda Hamilton) and Burt (Peter Horton) take to the roads less traveled. As it turns out, driving past sea after sea of cornstalks without another car in sight or anything but fire-'n-brimstone preachers on the radio can get awfully monotonous after a while too. But the tedium doesn't last, as their sedan careens head-on into a young boy standing in the middle of the road.Burt – who's about to start his residency as a physic