DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, October 7th, 2021
Rent It
For Love or Money (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Barry Sonnenfeld and released in 1993, For Love Or Money revolves around a man named Doug Ireland (Michael J. Fox) who works as a concierge at an upscale Manhattan hotel. Hoping to one day open a hotel of his own on Roosevelt Island, Doug takes good care of his customers and has saved as much money as he can, but once he gets the opportunity to take over an hold hotel he finds himself in need of a quick three million dollars to make it happen.Doug is friendly with wealthy Christian Hanover (Anthony Higgins) and goes to him with a business proposal and is asked, in turn, to entertain Andy Hart (Gabrielle Anwar), Christian's beautiful mistress who is expecting Andy to leave his wife, Eleanor (Paula Laurence), for her any day now. Eventually, Doug learns that Christian has no intention of leaving his wife for Andy but doesn't interfere, not want...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Night of the Animated Dead (Blu-ray+Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeNight of the Animated Dead:Some movies make me question the motivations of the producers, such as Night of the Animated Dead, a new iteration of an old horror, the progenitor of the modern zombie movie. I'll leave those questions behind though, to enjoy this, a second (or third, depending on how you count) animated version of the movie that has had many, many lives. Does the movie, a remake of George Romero's seminal indie horror classic Night of the Living Dead live up to its pedigree? I guess it depends on how many times you've seen the original, its remakes, and Night of the Living Dead: Reanimated. Though far more explicit in this animated form, the movie otherwise doesn't do much to add to Romero's legacy.Barbara (voiced by Katharine Isabelle) and her punk of a brother are visiting their father's grave on the outskirts of Pittsburgh when a weird old dude starts ha...Read the entire review »
