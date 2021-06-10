DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, October 5th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, October 5th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Original Cast Album: Company (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVOriginal Cast Album: Company (1970) is a short, fascinating documentary originally intended as a pilot film, the first episode of a proposed television series documenting the soundtrack recording sessions of big Broadway shows. When its producers bailed from the well-received if one-shot film directed by D.A. Pennebaker to join MGM, the series was scrapped and Pennebaker's film was, essentially, orphaned. For the next many decades, it became almost impossible to see until 2020, when Criterion began streaming it. One does not have to be a hardcore theatergoer to become fully engrossed. As luck would have it, the show chosen for the pilot was Stephen Sondheim's seminal Company, groundbreaking in its non-linear, vignette structure and adult subject matter. The musical centers around Robert (or "Bobby" as he's also called), a man unable to commit to a lasting relationship, about to ...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Death Screams (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by David Nelson (brother of Ricky Nelson and the child star of The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet!), 1982's Death Screams (which had a pretty wide VHS release under the alternate title of House Of Death opens with a scene where a young couple are fooling around out in the woods. Shortly after, they're killed and their bodies tossed by an unseen killer into a river close by. The movie starts off with some nudity and a kill scene in the opening minutes? Great! Except then there's the next seventy-minutes to contend with.In those seventy-minutes, we meet a few townsfolk as the jerk Sheriff Avery (William T. Hicks) inquires as to the whereabouts of the missing couple. Lily Carpenter (Playboy Playmate Susan Kiger) lives with her cranky grandmother Edna (Helen Tryon) who is friends with Agnes (Mary Fran Lyman) whose son Casey (Hanns Manshi...Read the entire review »
