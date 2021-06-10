DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, October 5th, 2021

Death Screams (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by David Nelson (brother of Ricky Nelson and the child star of The Adventures Of Ozzie And Harriet!), 1982's Death Screams (which had a pretty wide VHS release under the alternate title of House Of Death opens with a scene where a young couple are fooling around out in the woods. Shortly after, they're killed and their bodies tossed by an unseen killer into a river close by. The movie starts off with some nudity and a kill scene in the opening minutes? Great! Except then there's the next seventy-minutes to contend with.In those seventy-minutes, we meet a few townsfolk as the jerk Sheriff Avery (William T. Hicks) inquires as to the whereabouts of the missing couple. Lily Carpenter (Playboy Playmate Susan Kiger) lives with her cranky grandmother Edna (Helen Tryon) who is friends with Agnes (Mary Fran Lyman) whose son Casey (Hanns Manshi...Read the entire review »