DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 4th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Bugsy Malone: Paramount Presents (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: NOTE: The accompanying images do not represent the quality of the Blu-ray under review.The 1976 kiddie-gangster musical Bugsy Malone is likely one of the most singularly strange movies to come out of a Hollywood studio. It's a '30s-style gangster epic, headlined by the barely-teenaged duo of Scott Baio and Jodie Foster, and it's set in a soundstage version of New York that is apparently free from adults. The film also features a song score composed by Phantom of the Paradise's Paul Williams that is incongruously sung by adults (including Williams himself) and lip-synced by the kid cast. For years, children of a certain age who caught the film dur...Read the entire review »
