DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 1st, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

by Jeff Nelson Venom is one of the few live-action Marvel characters to exist outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Most critics panned Sony's Venom, although audiences appeared to resonate with it. The movie brought in over $856 million at the global box office, making it the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2018. Sony's other Marvel character Spider-Man is considered to be one of the most popular superheroes in existence. The comic books directly link Spider-Man and Venom, so it makes sense that audiences are so taken with the antihero. Venom: Let There Be Carnage doubles down on what the original delivered.The story opens with establishing the story of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). He was locked up in the room next door to Frances Barrison ...Read the entire review »