DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 1st, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Vera Cruz (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerFormer Confederate soldier Ben Trane (Gary Cooper) and fiery-tempered gunslinger Joe Erin (Burt Lancaster) are among countless American mercenaries seeking fortune in war-torn Mexico. As it turns out, getting their hands on millions of dollars' worth of gold is a cakewalk; the trick is escaping with it.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]Vera Cruz is hardly just another yarn about a gallant hero in a white hat bringing justice to an embattled little town; damned near everyone is in it
Highly Recommended
No Time to Die
by Jeff NelsonThe James Bond franchise is legendary, but it certainly has its peaks and valleys. Each Bond era brings a different style. Six actors have played the iconic character over the course of 25 movies. Daniel Craig's casting was initially met with backlash, but the 2006 masterpiece Casino Royale proved a lot of people wrong. No Time to Die is Craig's fifth and final time starring in the role. Two of the entries in Craig's era are disappointing, but No Time to Die doesn't join Quantum of Solace and Spectre on that list.No Time to Die opens on a house in a snow-covered landscape. A masked assailant descends upon the poor inhabitants to hunt down a specific target. The introduction plays out like a horror movie, including a home invasi...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
by Jeff NelsonVenom is one of the few live-action Marvel characters to exist outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Most critics panned Sony's Venom, although audiences appeared to resonate with it. The movie brought in over $856 million at the global box office, making it the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2018. Sony's other Marvel character Spider-Man is considered to be one of the most popular superheroes in existence. The comic books directly link Spider-Man and Venom, so it makes sense that audiences are so taken with the antihero. Venom: Let There Be Carnage doubles down on what the original delivered.The story opens with establishing the story of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). He was locked up in the room next door to Frances Barrison ...Read the entire review »
