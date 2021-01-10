DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 30th, 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 30th, 2021

   
Old 10-01-21, 03:01 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,659
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 30th, 2021
Rent It
The Awakening (2011) (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner
Observation: Between 1914 and 1919, war and influenza have claimed more than a million lives in Britain alone.Conclusion: This is a time for ghosts.- Florence Cathcart'Seeing Through Ghosts', p7Florence Cathcart (Rebecca Hall) is an educated woman – a descriptor that was effectively a pejorative among many a century ago – whose astute mind and scientific acumen have been famously directed towards investigating ghosts. Not that Florence believes in the supernatural, mind you, but Britain is plagued with grief on a scale it had rarely known. There are a great many who believe their lost loved ones persist in some form, and inevitably others will prey upon such hopes. Florence has made quite a name for herself exposing spiritualistic hoaxes, but beneath that confident swagg
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.