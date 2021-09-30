DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 29th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 29th, 2021
Recommended
Black Widow (2021) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:The consensus among my friend group was that no one was really interested in seeing Black Widow; a film that seemed superfluous given the events in Avengers: Endgame. I still stand by what I wrote in my review for that Blu-ray, as the 23 films released in the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe include more hits than misses. I personally feel a bit Marveled out at the moment, and my lack of enthusiasm for this Scarlett Johansson-starring spin-off was not helped by the film having its release pushed back more than year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When I sat down to give this disc a spin, I did so with some reluctance, assuming I could browse the Internet on my phone if my attention waned. I will confess something up front: I have gotten bored with superhero action films. I ...Read the entire review »
The Screaming Woman (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Jack Smight from a teleplay by Merwin Gerard based on the shorty story by Ray Bradbury, the 1972 made-for-TV movie The Screaming Woman tells the story of Laura Wynant (Olivia de Havilland). Laura is very well-to-do, in fact she's loaded, but her life is not perfect. She's done some time in a mental hospital and since her release has been spending time out in the quiet countryside at her remote estate where she's hoping to keep her stress level low and continue to get better. She also has pretty severe arthritis in her hands, which obviously makes things difficult for her.Things are going fine at first but it isn't long after Laura's arrival that she starts hearing a woman screaming, the screaming seemingly coming from under the ground that the estate has been built on. She tells her family members about this, but of course, none of them beli...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Scream, Pretty Peggy (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Gordon Hessler, the man who directed Scream And Scream Again, Pray For Death and the mighty Kiss Meets The Phantom Of The Park (to name only a few) was behind the camera and in the director's chair for 1973's Scream, Pretty Peggy, a made-for-TV movie co-written by legendary Hammer Films scribe Jimmy Sangster.rnAs to the story itself, the film introduces us to Peggy Johns (Sian Barbara Allen), a college student hoping to one day find herself a career in the art world and needing to make some extra money. She winds up getting hired as a housekeeper at a massive old mansion inhabited by a well-regarded sculptor named Jeffrey Elliot (Ted Bessell), whose work seems to be entirely comprised of weird, red, melted looking creatures, and his aged mother (Bette Davis). There's also a room that Peggy is absolutely not allowed to go into. Weirdly enoug...Read the entire review »
