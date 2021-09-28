"Theatrical / VOD / Virtual Cinema Showing" Reviews/Discussion - 2021 Horror Challenge: Bonus Day
"Theatrical / VOD / Virtual Cinema Showing" Reviews/Discussion - 2021 Horror Challenge: Bonus Day
Theatrical / VOD /
Virtual Cinema Showing
2021 EDITION
No One Gets Out Alive
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
(Netflix)
The Addams Family 2
Friday, October 1, 2021
(Theaters)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Friday, October 1, 2021
(Theaters)
Bingo Hell
Friday, October 1, 2021
(Amazon)
Black as Night
Friday, October 1, 2021
(Amazon)
While We Sleep
Friday, October 1, 2021
(VOD)
Witch Hunt
Friday, October 1, 2021
(VOD)
The Mutation
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
(VOD)(DVD)
The Night House
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
(VOD)
Fried Barry
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
(DVD)
The Amityville Moon
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
(DVD)
Night of the Animated Dead
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
(DVD)
There's Someone Inside Your House
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
(Netflix)
V/H/S 94
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
(Shudder)
Madres
Friday, October 8, 2021
(Amazon)
The Manor
Friday, October 8, 2021
(Amazon)
Knocking
Friday, October 8, 2021
(Limited)
Lamb
Friday, October 8, 2021
(Theaters)
The Secret of Sinchanee
Friday, October 8, 2021
(VOD)
Detention
Friday, October 8, 2021
(Limited)
Hall
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
(VOD)
Bad Candy
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
(DVD)
Fever Dream
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
(Netflix)
The Medium
Thursday, October 14, 2021
(Shudder)
Halloween Kills
Friday, October 15, 2021
(Theaters)(Peacock)
Demigod
Friday, October 15, 2021
(VOD)
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
Saturday, October 16, 2021
(DVD)
Slumber Party Massacre
Saturday, October 16, 2021
(SyFy)
Old
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
(DVD)
The Stairs
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
(DVD)
Night Teeth
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
(Netflix)
Broadcast Signal Intrusion
Friday, October 22, 2021
(VOD)
Don't Breathe 2
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
(DVD)
Skull: The Mask
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
(DVD)
Hypnotic
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
(Netflix)
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
Friday, October 29, 2021
(Paramount+)
Last Night in Soho
Friday, October 29, 2021
(Theaters)
Army of Thieves
Friday, October 29, 2021
(Netflix)
Antlers
Friday, October 29, 2021
(Theaters)
Attending a theatrical showing allows you to obtain a bonus entry. If you missed a day, this means you can still check off the subset list as being complete.
The same goes for attending a live event such as a horror convention, haunted house, play, ghost tour, etc. You have one.
These "October Horror Movie Challenge" threads are for the discussion of the films in the 31 FILM SUBSET list.
The plan is for everyone to watch this film on the October day in the thread title, and to start discussing it the morning of the following day.
You may start discussion early if you want, but the preferred plan is for this to be as much of a group exercise as possible, with all of us viewing it "together" and discussing after.
Of course, you are totally encouraged to participate in these threads even if you haven't watched the movie on the designated day.
Even if you haven't watched it in years, or are not participating in the Horror Challenge, please feel free to chime in.
Spoiler tags aren't always used in here, so if you have yet to see the film BEWARE OF POSSIBLE SPOILERS.
2021 DISCUSSION | 2021 LISTS
