DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 24th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Mona Lisa (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Neil Jordan's third feature, which followed Angel and the criminally underrated In The Company Of Wolves, was 1986's Mona Lisa, a crime film he co-wrote with David Leland and which starred the always excellent Bob Hoskins in the lead. The film follows a low ranking would be mobster named George (Hoskins) who has finished serving time in the big house and has been released back into the general population after a seven year stint. He doesn't have much to come back to. While he was locked up his wife became his ex-wife and decided, fairly understandably, that he shouldn't have any contact with his daughter what with his criminal affiliations and all. With nothing else to really work for or towards, he decides to revisit his old boss, Mortwell (Michael Caine), despite the fact that he completely ditched him once he got arrested and didn't bother with him...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Devil and the Deep (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerSuch a shame about Commander Charles Sturm (Charles Laughton) – as respected and revered a man as the Navy has ever produced, and yet his feckless wife (Tallulah Bankhead) can't even be bothered to hide her many indiscretions. No one's ever seen Diana do anything untoward, no, but everyone knows about her infidelity just the same.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]Cmdr. Sturm shares those same certainties, to the point that he's torpedoed the military career of her suspected l
Skip It
Dear Evan Hansen
by Jeff NelsonDear Evan Hansen is based on a Tony and Grammy Award-winning coming-of-age stage musical by the same name. This review reflects the perspective of someone who hasn't seen the original show, which allowed for a fresh viewing. Dear Evan Hansen is abysmal and out of touch. At a glance, Ben Platt's miscasting in the title role appears to be the film's issue. However, it proves to be the least of this movie's problems.Dear Evan Hansen follows the title character as he begins his senior year of high school. Evan suffers from severe Social Anxiety disorder, which has led him to intense feelings of loneliness. His therapist tasks him with writing letters to himself as an exercise. When classmate Connor Murphy (Colton Ryan) takes one of his letters and soon...Read the entire review »
