DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

Pufnstuf (Blu-ray)

by Adam Tyner Who says flutes can't feel lonely too? As rough a patch as Jimmy (Jack Wild) is going through right now – the only British kid in this sleepy American town; booted out of his school band by conniving bullies – it turns out his flute is having kind of an existential crisis too. Alone...? Sadness. But together, they can do pretty much anything! Before you know it, newest-bestest-pals Freddy the Talking Flute and Jimmy are being whisked away to the magical land of Living Island.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]