DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021
Recommended
Throw Down (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
Throw Down (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Like some of Johnnie To's other output (P.T.U. comes to mind), with Throw Down the director focuses not only on action and violence but also on some interesting characters to tell a story that simultaneously works within and stands out from the rest of his filmography.Louis Koo plays Szeto Bo, a retired judo master who decides to call it quits for good and stop fighting professionally once and for all. What will he do with his spare time? Why, he's going to open up his own nightclub! Kind of a strange idea, but hey, what's a retired judo master to do? Unfortunately, this isn't the best environment for Szeto, as he tends to drink way too much and gamble even more. Just as it looks like things are going to fall apart for him, however, a new kid named Tony (Aaron Kwok) shows up on the block, cocky and ready for a fight. Tony figures if he can take do...
Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid (Blu-ray)
Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA spoof of â40s film noir and private eye movies, Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid was directed by Carl Reiner and stars Steve Martin, who together co-wrote the script with George Gipe. The movie is notable for integrating old film clips featuring genre icons like Humphrey Bogart, Alan Ladd, Ava Gardner and many others, playing characters interacting with Martin and others via careful editing. I saw the film when it was new, in May 1982, but not since. Almost 40 years later, my reaction to this second viewing is much the same as before: it's more clever than funny. In 1940s Los Angeles, private eye Rigby Reardon (Martin) is approached by Juliet (Rachel Ward), the beautiful daughter of scientist John Hay Forrest, to investigate her father's apparent murder. Early o...
