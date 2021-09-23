DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021

Throw Down (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Like some of Johnnie To's other output (P.T.U. comes to mind), with Throw Down the director focuses not only on action and violence but also on some interesting characters to tell a story that simultaneously works within and stands out from the rest of his filmography.Louis Koo plays Szeto Bo, a retired judo master who decides to call it quits for good and stop fighting professionally once and for all. What will he do with his spare time? Why, he's going to open up his own nightclub! Kind of a strange idea, but hey, what's a retired judo master to do? Unfortunately, this isn't the best environment for Szeto, as he tends to drink way too much and gamble even more. Just as it looks like things are going to fall apart for him, however, a new kid named Tony (Aaron Kwok) shows up on the block, cocky and ready for a fight. Tony figures if he can take do...