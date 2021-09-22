DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 21st, 2021

Lucky Luciano (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Francesco Rosi's 1973 film Lucky Luciano (made, not coincidently, in the wake of the success of The Godfather) stars Gian Maria VolontÃ¨ as infamous mobster Charles âLucky' Luciano. The earliest parts of the story take place in 1946 when he's been pardoned by the American government and sent back to his native Sicily (where he was born Salvatore Lucania), the latest parts take place in 1962, when he passed away from a fatal heart attack. In between these segments, Rosi skillfully uses flashback sequences to fill us in on what happened between these two notable bookends in Luciano's life.We learn how Luciano was responsible for orchestrating the death of forty different mafia bosses, how he really brought the mafia to power in New York City, how he really took advantage of the criminal opportunities offered him after the first World War ended and...Read the entire review »