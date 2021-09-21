DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 20th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,649
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 20th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirector Wallace Worsley's 1923 version of The Hunchback Of Notre Dame is a two hour silent film that stands the test of time thanks to some fantastic production values, creative direction and a great performance from the one and only Lon Cheney.For those unfamiliar with the story, adapted from Victor Hugo's novel by Perley Poore Shehan, it introduces us to Quasimodo (Chaney), a tragically misshaped, deaf and partially blind man who works as the lowly bell-ringer at the cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris. Quasimodo was raised by Don Claudio (Nigel De Brulier), the cathedral's Archdeacon, and he lives in the bellower itself. When services are held in the church's sanctuary, Quasimodo likes to watch and on one such occasion spies a gypsy dancer named Esmeralda (Patsy Ruth Miller), the daughter of The King Of The Beggars, Clopin (Ernest Torrence). He becomes ...Read the entire review »
Illustrious Corpses (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirector Francesco Rosi's 1976 picture, Illustrious Corpses (or, Cadaveri eccellenti, in its native Italy), stars Lino Ventura as a cop named Inspector Roga. Working out of Naples, Roga is an honest cop and he takes his job very seriously, but he's also very aware of the danger that seems to perpetually surround him and of his own mortality (the film, early on, shows off some mummified corpses in a catacomb to really hammer this point home).A judge is murdered, shot dead in the middle of the street and in broad daylight no less. Roga is called in to investigate. As he works the case, he first suspects the mafia but soon switches his tune. Roga seems consistently one step behind the killer, who is working his way higher up a political ladder in the city. While he does this, he encounters corruption and moral decay time and again, until he does make...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off