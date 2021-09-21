DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 20th, 2021

Illustrious Corpses (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irector Francesco Rosi's 1976 picture, Illustrious Corpses (or, Cadaveri eccellenti, in its native Italy), stars Lino Ventura as a cop named Inspector Roga. Working out of Naples, Roga is an honest cop and he takes his job very seriously, but he's also very aware of the danger that seems to perpetually surround him and of his own mortality (the film, early on, shows off some mummified corpses in a catacomb to really hammer this point home).A judge is murdered, shot dead in the middle of the street and in broad daylight no less. Roga is called in to investigate. As he works the case, he first suspects the mafia but soon switches his tune. Roga seems consistently one step behind the killer, who is working his way higher up a political ladder in the city. While he does this, he encounters corruption and moral decay time and again, until he does make...Read the entire review »