DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 16th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 16th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Elstree 1976 (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVSome years back my friend Stephen Bowie, a television historian, interviewed prolific character actor Jason Wingreen, then about ninety. Wingreen had appeared in hundreds of television shows, including Twilight Zone, Star Trek, and Seinfeld, but was probably most familiar the bartender, a semi-regular role, on All in the Family and its follow-up, Archie Bunker's Place. Wingreen seemed happy enough to discuss his long career with Stephen, but he was very insistent, almost obsessive, that Stephen absolutely not share his contact information with anyone else. Why? An acting job from long ago that couldn't have taken up more than an hour of his time was as the voice of Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back (1980). Though he wasn't even credited in the film and spoke maybe a dozen words, Wingreen was worried Star Wars fans would find him and besi...Read the entire review »
Recommended
STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 4-MOVIE COLLECTION (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movies:Paramount goes back to the Star Trek well with this new set, an eight disc collection reissuing the first four theatrical films from the franchise on UHD for the first time and on remastered Blu-ray. There isn't much here at all in terms of new extra features, but the presentation quality is very strong across the board. But first, the moviesâ¦Star Trek: The Motion Pictureirected by Robert Wise and released in 1979, Star Trek: The Motion Picture is set in the 23rd century and the story begins when the Starfleet's Epsilon 9 monitoring station discovers an alien presence inside an energy cloud heading to Earth. A trio of Klingon war ships moves in but are promptly destroyed and when Epsilon 9 intervenes, it too is destroyed. Meanwhile, on the very planet that the energy cloud is heading towards, The U.S.S. Enterprise is...Read the entire review »
Rent It
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
by Jeff NelsonTammy Faye is primarily known for her career as a television evangelist alongside her husband at the time, Jim Bakker. With being recognized as controversial figures, the ups and downs of their career make for an interesting biographical drama, especially for audiences who might not know their story as well. However, Faye was even more thrilling as a person than an icon of religious television. She was a unique figure in personality as well as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community for the way she stood by them during the AIDS epidemic through to her passing.The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a biographical drama based on the documentary made by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. The story explores how Faye's (Jessica Chastain) life led her to co-founding the televangelis...Read the entire review »
