DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 10th, 2021

Seven Days...Seven Nights (aka Moderato Cantabile) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Peter Brook's 19602 film, Seven Daysâ¦. Seven Nights (also known as Moderato cantabile), is the moving story set in a small town on the coast of France. Here we meet Anne DesbarÃ¨des (Jeanne Moreau), the wife of the man (Jean Deschamps) who runs the factory that employs most of the towns folk. Together they have a young son named Pierre (Dider Haudepin). It's clear that Anne wants more than she gets from her relationship with her husband. While the financial security counts for something, there doesn't seem to be much of a spark between the two of them.Anne takes Pierre to see Miss Giraud (Colette RÃ©gis) for his piano lesson one day and during his practice she hears a scream. She and Pierre then learn that a man (Valeric Dobuzinsky) murdered his girlfriend at the nearby CafÃ© de la Gironde, a bar that seems to have no problem with prostitutes or...Read the entire review »