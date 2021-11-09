DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 10th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Rififi in Paris (aka The Upper Hand) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVIn the world of French crime films, Rififi in Paris (U.S. title: The Upper Hand; Du rififi Ã* Paname, 1966) is decidedly minor, yet most entertaining, fascinating even, for reasons other than its clumsy, derivative plot. The picture stars the great Jean Gabin, who over a five-decade career starred in more classics of French cinema than probably anyone else, including some of its best crime thrillers, plays his familiar stony-faced screen persona -- but this time inhabiting what amounts to an imitation James Bond movie. Globetrotting and featuring an international cast, including George Raft and Gert "Goldfinger" FrÃ¶be, Rififi in Paris is immensely entertaining despite its shortcomings. Paul "Paulo the Gem" Berger (Gabin) is a gangster...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The French Conspiracy (aka The Assassination) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Yves Boisset in 1972, The French Conspiracy (also known as The Assassination or L'attentat in its native France), is a French-Italian co-production loosely based on the real life Mehdi Ben Barka affair, where the prominent Moroccan politician was kidnapped and murdered in Paris in 1965. The screenplay was adapted by Jorge SemprÃºn based on a story by Ben Barzman and Basilio Franchina.The film opens with some CIA agents discussing a plot to do away with a political activist named Sadiel (Gian Maria VolontÃ¨), the man in charge of an African state whose politics lean decidedly left wing. This is done by having an old friend of Sadiel, FranÃ§ois Darien (Jean-Louis Trintignant), who is married to Edith Lemoine (Jean Seberg) and who now works as an informant for the French police, bring him on to a television show to discuss current wor...Read the entire review »
Seven Days...Seven Nights (aka Moderato Cantabile) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Peter Brook's 19602 film, Seven Daysâ¦. Seven Nights (also known as Moderato cantabile), is the moving story set in a small town on the coast of France. Here we meet Anne DesbarÃ¨des (Jeanne Moreau), the wife of the man (Jean Deschamps) who runs the factory that employs most of the towns folk. Together they have a young son named Pierre (Dider Haudepin). It's clear that Anne wants more than she gets from her relationship with her husband. While the financial security counts for something, there doesn't seem to be much of a spark between the two of them.Anne takes Pierre to see Miss Giraud (Colette RÃ©gis) for his piano lesson one day and during his practice she hears a scream. She and Pierre then learn that a man (Valeric Dobuzinsky) murdered his girlfriend at the nearby CafÃ© de la Gironde, a bar that seems to have no problem with prostitutes or...Read the entire review »
