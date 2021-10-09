DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 9th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 9th, 2021
Recommended
The Hunter Will Get You (aka L'Alpagueur) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Philippe Labro in 1976, The Hunter Will Get You (L'alpagueur in its native France), stars Jean-Paul Belmondo as Roger Pilard (a.k.a. L'Alpagueur). When the film begins, he's cruising on a boat heading and looking tough. After a bit if that over the opening credits, the story begins and we see him promptly put a stop to a drug shipment in Rotterdam. He's a tough guy, and a smart guy, and a crafty guy and also a bit of a master of disguise, frequently using fake moustaches, makeup and latex appliances to (not so convincingly) hide his appearance.From here we meet L'Epervier (Bruno Cremer), a villainous crook and killer who hires a young man to go into a jewelry store and rob it. When he does this, L'Epervier shows up a few minutes later dressed as a policeman. He kills the old man behind the counter and the young man he hired to rob the ...Read the entire review »
The Dark: Collector's Edition (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by John âBud' Cardos (who stepped in to finish the movie once Tobe Hooper was removed from the project), 1979's The Dark is a weird mix of sci-fi, horror and suspense that tells the story of a man named Roy Warner (William Devane) who writes violent horror novels under a pen name. When his daughter is killed by someone or something late one night, he is understandably upset but let's Detectives Dave Mooney (Richard Jaeckel) and Jack Bresler (Biff Elliot) do their job, even if they don't like each other.When it turns out that Warner's daughter was only the first in what be a fairly long list of victims, Police Captain Speer (Warren J. Kemmerling) starts putting pressure on the cops to put a stop to this by any means necessary. Meanwhile, a TV news reporter named Zoe Owens (Cathy Lee Crosby), who has hosted a less than flattering piece on Warner...Read the entire review »
