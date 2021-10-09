DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 9th, 2021

The Hunter Will Get You (aka L'Alpagueur) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Philippe Labro in 1976, The Hunter Will Get You (L'alpagueur in its native France), stars Jean-Paul Belmondo as Roger Pilard (a.k.a. L'Alpagueur). When the film begins, he's cruising on a boat heading and looking tough. After a bit if that over the opening credits, the story begins and we see him promptly put a stop to a drug shipment in Rotterdam. He's a tough guy, and a smart guy, and a crafty guy and also a bit of a master of disguise, frequently using fake moustaches, makeup and latex appliances to (not so convincingly) hide his appearance.From here we meet L'Epervier (Bruno Cremer), a villainous crook and killer who hires a young man to go into a jewelry store and rob it. When he does this, L'Epervier shows up a few minutes later dressed as a policeman. He kills the old man behind the counter and the young man he hired to rob the ...Read the entire review »