DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 8th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Signifyin Works of Marlon Riggs: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Collection: One of the many artists we lost to the AIDS epidemic, Marlon Riggs was a documentary filmmaker whose work incorporated performance art, poetry, music, and dance. A black gay man, Riggs's work engaged with issues of identity and perception, in the realms of race, sexuality, and gender. Criterion has issued a vital new set containing all of his directorial work from 1987 to 1995 (his 1981 thesis film is slotted in as a supplement rather than part of the main program), titled The Signifyin' Works of Marlon Riggs.The first film in the set is the hour-long Ethnic Notions (1987), which traces the portrayal of black people in American pop culture from the colonial days to right around World War II. The belated banishment of Aun...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Death Ring (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:"NORRIS! McQUEEN! SWAYZE!" touts the promotional materials for this straight to video actioner directed by R.J. Kizer (the man who gave us Hell Comes To Frogtown) in 1992. You'd figure Chuck, Steve and Patrick were already to go (which would be a neat trick given that Steve McQueen was dead by this point) but nope, instead we get Chuck's brother Aaron, Steve's son Chad and Patrick's brother Don. It's a fun watch and a more than serviceable B-grade action picture, but keep your expectations in check.As to the story? Well, a former special forces operative named Matt Collins (Norris) who isn't really doing so well when it comes back to reclaiming his place in every day society. He's also not cool with the fact that his fiancÃ©e, Lauren Sadler (Isabel Glasser), is the one bringing home a paycheck. But then Matt finds a way to put his talents to use. He ente...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Skullduggery (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVOne of the strangest features ever produced by a major Hollywood film company, Skullduggery (1970) was for decades nearly impossible to see. I'd been intrigued by a couple of photos of its peculiar, hairy ape-like creatures in books about sci-fi and horror films published in the â70s, but it rarely turned up on television, and then almost always in the middle of the night (for good reason, as it turned out). The movie all too clearly was prompted by the blockbuster success of Planet of the Apes (1968) and, like that film, Skullduggery was adapted from a French novel, in this case a 1952 work by Jean Bruller called Les animaux dÃ©naturÃ©s. Also like Planet of the Apes, Skullduggery mixes science fiction with satire and social commentary. Producer Saul David had made Fantastic Voyage (1966), 20th Century-Fox's big sci-fi hit immediately prior t...Read the entire review »
