DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, September 4th, 2021

The Cat O\' Nine Tails (Limited Edition)

by Adam Tyner Quick note: This review marks my first attempt at Ultra HD screenshots. Generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic, so take these screenshots – especially the way colors appear – with more than a couple grains of salt.Franco "Cookie" Arnò (Karl Malden) refuses to allow his blindness to get in the way of a longstanding passion for solving puzzles. And after overhearing by chance a few unfortunate words, Arnò finds himself ensnared in one hell of a puzzle: one involving corporate espionage, bleeding-edge genetic research, an increasingly large pile of corpses, and, eventually, the kidnapping of his beloved niece Lori (Cinzia De Carolis). Himself a former reporter, Arnò quickly finds a kindred spirit in journalist Carlo Giordani (