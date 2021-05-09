DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, September 4th, 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, September 4th, 2021

   
Old 09-05-21, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,633
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, September 4th, 2021
Recommended
The Cat O\' Nine Tails (Limited Edition)
by Adam Tyner
Quick note: This review marks my first attempt at Ultra HD screenshots. Generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic, so take these screenshots – especially the way colors appear – with more than a couple grains of salt.Franco "Cookie" Arnò (Karl Malden) refuses to allow his blindness to get in the way of a longstanding passion for solving puzzles. And after overhearing by chance a few unfortunate words, Arnò finds himself ensnared in one hell of a puzzle: one involving corporate espionage, bleeding-edge genetic research, an increasingly large pile of corpses, and, eventually, the kidnapping of his beloved niece Lori (Cinzia De Carolis). Himself a former reporter, Arnò quickly finds a kindred spirit in journalist Carlo Giordani (
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.