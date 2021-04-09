DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 3rd, 2021

Golden Needles (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Robert Clouse and bearing some striking similarities to The Maltese Falcon, 1974's Golden Needles begins with a scene in which we learn of a mysterious golden statue that serves as a guideline for acupuncturists and will show them how to administer their needles in such a way as to give the recipient youthful vigor and powerful boners. If used wrong, the procedure can result in painful death. We see this statue sitting in a Chinese acupuncturist's secret lair where he helps a guy who can't move his hands. But as soon as his work proves successful, dudes in silver flame retardant suits come in with flamethrowers and burn the place down, making off with the statue in the ensuing chaos.It turns out the dude behind this daring theft was a local Hong Kong based crime lord named Lin Toa (Roy Chiao) who has agreed to sell it to a pretty Ameri...