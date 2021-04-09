DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 3rd, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 3rd, 2021
Highly Recommended
Peter Ibbetson (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer"The desperate love between children. Is there anything in the world forgotten so soon?""I would say, Colonel, it was forgotten the last thing of all."The Movie: NOTE: The images accompanying this review are taken from various online sources and do not reflect the quality of the Blu-ray under review.The tragic romantic fantasy Peter Ibbetson is a top-tier weepie that is wholly unlike anything you're likely to have seen. Its unique dreamworld atmosphere earned the approval of the French Surrealists upon release in 1935, but it failed to connect with mainstream audiences and was largely out of circulation until its inclusion in Universal's Gary Cooper Coll...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Golden Needles (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Robert Clouse and bearing some striking similarities to The Maltese Falcon, 1974's Golden Needles begins with a scene in which we learn of a mysterious golden statue that serves as a guideline for acupuncturists and will show them how to administer their needles in such a way as to give the recipient youthful vigor and powerful boners. If used wrong, the procedure can result in painful death. We see this statue sitting in a Chinese acupuncturist's secret lair where he helps a guy who can't move his hands. But as soon as his work proves successful, dudes in silver flame retardant suits come in with flamethrowers and burn the place down, making off with the statue in the ensuing chaos.It turns out the dude behind this daring theft was a local Hong Kong based crime lord named Lin Toa (Roy Chiao) who has agreed to sell it to a pretty Ameri...Read the entire review »
