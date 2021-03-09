DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 2nd, 2021

Moment by Moment (Blu-ray)

by Jesse Skeen When John Travolta got "hot" in the 70s, he scored a 3-movie deal with producer Robert Stigwood, two of which are well-known: Saturday Night Fever and Grease. The third one, 1978's Moment By Moment isn't so well-known and is regarded as a huge flop. It hasn't been seen much outside its original release as it was never issued on any home video format until now (but was available for a while on Netflix streaming back when they frequently got obscure older titles), but luckily Kino through its deal with Universal has finally rectified that so us lovers of bad cinema can experience it for ourselves. Travolta plays a young drifter who goes by the name of...Read the entire review »