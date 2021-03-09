DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 2nd, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 2nd, 2021
Recommended
Love Rites (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:A little more subdued than some of his earlier entries into eroticism, Love Rites, 1987's final feature film from Polish born director Walter Borowczyk (best known for helming The Beast and Immoral Tales) is a dreamy and, at times, almost surrealist look at a strange case of love and the inevitable head games that sometimes come with it.Also known as Ceremonie D'Amour and The Queen Of Night, the film follows a lady of the evening named Myriam (the gorgeous Marina Pierro of Jean Rollin's Living Dead Girl and Borowczyk's earlier nunsploitation picture Behind Convent Walls) who meets a man named Hugo (Mathieu Carriere, who was amazing in his debut in Volker Schlondorff's Young Torless) completely by chance one night in the subway station. The two get off the subway and wander into a church for an impromptu ma...Read the entire review »
Moment by Moment (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenWhen John Travolta got "hot" in the 70s, he scored a 3-movie deal with producer Robert Stigwood, two of which are well-known: Saturday Night Fever and Grease. The third one, 1978's Moment By Moment isn't so well-known and is regarded as a huge flop. It hasn't been seen much outside its original release as it was never issued on any home video format until now (but was available for a while on Netflix streaming back when they frequently got obscure older titles), but luckily Kino through its deal with Universal has finally rectified that so us lovers of bad cinema can experience it for ourselves. Travolta plays a young drifter who goes by the name of...Read the entire review »
