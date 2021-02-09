DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 1st, 2021

The Brotherhood of Satan (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:The Brotherhood Of Satan, a 1971 picture produced by L.Q. Jones and Alvy Moore, was a follow up to 1969's The Witchmaker and a bit of a cash in on the success of Polanski's adaptation of Rosemary's Baby, but it's retained a cult following over the years and for good reason. It's a ridiculously entertaining slice of seventies occult-themed horror nonsense!The movie begins by introducing us to a man named Ben Holden (Charles Bateman), his daughter K.T. (Geri Reischl) and his foxy blonde girlfriend Nicky (Ahna Capri). They're on a little vacation, driving through the middle of nowhere to get to Ben's parents' place for K.T.'s birthday but they're not above stopping on the way to hang out alongside a scenic river. It rains and they get back into the car and as they travel down the empty highway they pass the scene of a nasty accident. Figuring ...Read the entire review »