DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 30th, 2021
Recommended
Peek-A-Boo & B Girl Rhapsody (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The twelfth volume of the ongoing Kino Lorber/Something Weird Video Blu-ray series Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture offers up "Burlesk As You Like It!" presenting Lilian Hunt's 1953 film Peek-A-Boo. Like most vintage burlesque pictures, Hunt's entry in the cannon offers up a mix of beautiful women performing exotic strip tease routines and fairly terrible, though not completely charmless, baggy-pants style comedy routines. Hunt was a performer herself in her younger days and made quite a name for herself when she retired from performing and starting managing dancers, producing stage shows and routines and then being savvy enough to have some of her productions filmed and then independently distributed to theaters around the country, making her the rare female to really take advantage of the financial opportunities the exploitation ...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Star Trek Discovery - Season 3 (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVStar Trek: Discovery is an immensely frustrating show. The basic components for a fine addition to the Star Trek universe are all there, yet every episode leaves me exasperated and exhausted. The acting is mostly good, a number of characters have potential, some of its big ideas and little details are clever and interesting, and, of course, its production values and special effects are at a level undreamed-of back in the â60s during the run of the first series. (Two Discovery episodes costing about as much as the entire, 79-episode run of the original Star Trek.)And yet, watching an hour-long episode of Discovery I feel like I'm averaging about five minutes of genuine Star Trek-dom. The rest is something else, high-concept sound and fury signifying nothing. As a fan of Star Trek for nearly half a century, I can't really fault Discovery for...Read the entire review »
