DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 30th, 2021

Star Trek Discovery - Season 3 (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Star Trek: Discovery is an immensely frustrating show. The basic components for a fine addition to the Star Trek universe are all there, yet every episode leaves me exasperated and exhausted. The acting is mostly good, a number of characters have potential, some of its big ideas and little details are clever and interesting, and, of course, its production values and special effects are at a level undreamed-of back in the â60s during the run of the first series. (Two Discovery episodes costing about as much as the entire, 79-episode run of the original Star Trek.)And yet, watching an hour-long episode of Discovery I feel like I'm averaging about five minutes of genuine Star Trek-dom. The rest is something else, high-concept sound and fury signifying nothing. As a fan of Star Trek for nearly half a century, I can't really fault Discovery for...Read the entire review »