DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 27th, 2021

Bluebeard (aka Landru) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Claude Charbol's 1963 film, Bluebeard, also known as Landru, is based on the exploits of Henri DÃ©sirÃ© Landru, a French serial killer known as The Bluebeard Of Gambais, who operated in the town from which he took his nickname from December of 1915 through January of 1919. Based on a script by novelist FranÃ§oise Sagan, the film may play fast and loose with facts and details but it makes for an interesting, if not always specifically accurate, watch.Landru is played by Charles Denner and is portrayed in the film as an upper class, middle-aged bourgeoisie family man able to navigate social circles in Paris well enough. With the First World War wreaking havoc across not just France but almost the entirety of Europe, he soon finds himself falling on hard times. Needing to come up with some income he comes up with a truly diabolical plan in which he ...Read the entire review »