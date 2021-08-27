DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 26th, 2021

Blind Beast (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Yasuzo Masumura in 1969 and based on a novel by famed Japanese writer Edogawa Rampo, Blind Beast introduces us to Michio (Eiji Funakoshi), a talented blind sculptor who lives in a bizarre warehouse with his mother (Noriko Sengoku) that is filled with his strange works of art, each one dedicated to one of the five senses.When Michio meets a gorgeous model named Aki (Mako Madori) he takes quite a liking to her and decides to kidnap her and bring her back to the warehouse where his studio is based, intent on using her to sculpt the perfect female body. As Michio's obsession with exploring all of his available senses reaches new heights, Aki wants nothing more than to escape and get as far away from him as she can. As she's forced to spend more time with him, however, she starts to not only come around to his increasingly kinky exploits, but even se...Read the entire review »