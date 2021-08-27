DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 26th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,624
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 26th, 2021
Highly Recommended
No Time for Love (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: No Time for Love (1943) is the most polished and enjoyable of the three Claudette Colbert-Fred MacMurray romantic comedies that Kino Lorber has released on Blu-ray this summer. (The others are a pair from eight years earlier: The Gilded Lily and The Bride Comes Home.) Screenwriter Claude Binyon returns once again, but director Mitchell Leisen (Arise, My Love, Midnight) is a notable step up, offering a stylish eye and snappy sense of pacing.The story this time around has Colbert a...Read the entire review »
Blind Beast (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Yasuzo Masumura in 1969 and based on a novel by famed Japanese writer Edogawa Rampo, Blind Beast introduces us to Michio (Eiji Funakoshi), a talented blind sculptor who lives in a bizarre warehouse with his mother (Noriko Sengoku) that is filled with his strange works of art, each one dedicated to one of the five senses.When Michio meets a gorgeous model named Aki (Mako Madori) he takes quite a liking to her and decides to kidnap her and bring her back to the warehouse where his studio is based, intent on using her to sculpt the perfect female body. As Michio's obsession with exploring all of his available senses reaches new heights, Aki wants nothing more than to escape and get as far away from him as she can. As she's forced to spend more time with him, however, she starts to not only come around to his increasingly kinky exploits, but even se...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off