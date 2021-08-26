DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 25th, 2021

One Dark Night: Collector's Edition (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Tom McLaughlin, One Dark Night opens with a scene where a crowd of cops, media types and curious onlookers have gathered around the home of Karl Rhamarevich Raymar who has just been found dead alongside the bodies of a half dozen or so women. It's a strange scene to be sure, something that is not lost on his daughter Olivia McKenna (Melissa Newman), who learns that her dear departed father had strange telekinetic abilities that allowed him to suck the life force out of other humans! Her husband Allan (Adam West) is understandably concerned.Meanwhile, a trio of college girls who refer to themselves as âThe Sisters' and are made up of Kitty (Leslie Speights), Leslie (E.G. Daily) and leader Carol (Robin Evans) are trying to figure out the best way to pledge would be new recruit Julie Wells (Meg Tilly). Their plan is to get her to spend the nig...Read the entire review »