DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 25th, 2021
Highly Recommended
One Dark Night: Collector's Edition (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Tom McLaughlin, One Dark Night opens with a scene where a crowd of cops, media types and curious onlookers have gathered around the home of Karl Rhamarevich Raymar who has just been found dead alongside the bodies of a half dozen or so women. It's a strange scene to be sure, something that is not lost on his daughter Olivia McKenna (Melissa Newman), who learns that her dear departed father had strange telekinetic abilities that allowed him to suck the life force out of other humans! Her husband Allan (Adam West) is understandably concerned.Meanwhile, a trio of college girls who refer to themselves as âThe Sisters' and are made up of Kitty (Leslie Speights), Leslie (E.G. Daily) and leader Carol (Robin Evans) are trying to figure out the best way to pledge would be new recruit Julie Wells (Meg Tilly). Their plan is to get her to spend the nig...Read the entire review »
The Tomb of Ligeia (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The final collaboration between Vince Price and Roger Corman was once again a âPoe picture' but this time around Corman wanted to do things differently and shoot large stretches on location rather than in a more controlled soundstage environment as he'd done on their earlier work together. As such, the film is very different looking than those earlier efforts, but 1964's The Tomb Of Ligeia, once again made for American International Pictures, deftly succeeds as an interesting and atmospheric testament to their collective strengths.In this picture, Vincent Price plays a man named Verden Fell who is distraught over the recent passing of his beautiful wife, Ligeia (Elizabeth Shepherd). Some days later he makes the acquaintance of Lady Rowena Trevanian (Shepherd again), a dead ringer for his dearly departed. They fall fast in love and are soon married and ...Read the entire review »
