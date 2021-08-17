DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 16th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,614
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 16th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook [4K UHD] (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:\r\n\r\nSet in the distant future of the year 2005, Transformers: The Movie, directed by Nelson Shin and released theatrically 1986, takes us to Cybertron, the home planet of both the heroic Autobots and sinister Decepticons, the latter of whom have recently taken over the planet, sending the Autobots to regroup on one of the planet's moons. Meanwhile, back on Earth, the Autobots' leader, Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen), has been killed in a battle with Megatron (sorry if that's a spoiler but it's pretty impossible to talk about the movie without bringing it up), leaving what's left of the Autobots in a bit of a spiral and leaving Megatron in pretty rough shape himself. Before Optimus Prime dies, however, he passes the baton to Ultra Magnus (voiced by Robert Stack).\r\n\r\nMegatron (voiced by Frank Welker), the leader of the Decepticons, and a few of his crew...Read the entire review »
Skip It
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Stephen Sommers was a logical choice to direct 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, as his blockbuster The Mummy and its sequel offer a dependable mix of old-school adventure, exciting action sequences and likeable characters. This live-action film based on Hasbro's toy line is more akin to the director's Van Helsing, however; packed to the gills with mediocre CGI, middling performances, and incoherent action choreography. Critics and fans of the Hasbro toys and related comic book series noted that Sommers' film eviscerated the soul of the G.I. Joe stories, altering characters and story arcs at random to fit the film's screenplay by Stuart Beattie, David Elliot and Paul Lovett. After watching the fil...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off