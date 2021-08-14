DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 13th, 2021

Thoroughly Modern Millie (Special Roadshow Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV There seems to be no middle ground regarding the 1967 musical Thoroughly Modern Millie: viewers seem to either love it or hate it. Take a gander at the User Reviews of the film over at the IMDb: on a scale of 1 to 10, most of the reviews are either ecstatic 10s or emphatic 1s. Kino's new Blu-ray, a 4K restoration of the original roadshow version, puts the movie in the best possible light, though it's unlikely to change anyone's mind. Starring Julie Andrews, Mary Tyler Moore, and Carol Channing, TMM has many fine qualities but also its share of problems, stemming chiefly from a weak and greatly protracted second-half, including much superfluous, unfunny slapstick. The campy tone is inconsistent, at times even contradictory. Andrews and Channing, however, are delightful, the film looks great and the songs are fun.

The Sergio Martino Collection (Blu-ray)

The Sergio Martino Collection (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Arrow bundles together three previously released pictures from Italian genre favorite Sergio Martino in one compact boxed set aptly entitled The Sergio Martino Collection. Those who own the individual Blu-ray releases of the films in this set will find no reason to double dip, but for those who haven't picked them up or who may have been on the fence about them, this proves to be a very nice set.Here's what's included insideâ¦Disc One: The Case Of The Scorpion's TailReleased a year after the success of his first giallo, Sergio Martino's The Case Of The Scorpion's Tail is tense and very polished film with a fine cast of Eurocult regulars and a couple of nicely executed kill scenes.When a well to do local businessman named Kurt Baumer is found dead supposedly because of his involvement in an airplane a...