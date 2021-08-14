DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 13th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Thoroughly Modern Millie (Special Roadshow Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThere seems to be no middle ground regarding the 1967 musical Thoroughly Modern Millie: viewers seem to either love it or hate it. Take a gander at the User Reviews of the film over at the IMDb: on a scale of 1 to 10, most of the reviews are either ecstatic 10s or emphatic 1s. Kino's new Blu-ray, a 4K restoration of the original roadshow version, puts the movie in the best possible light, though it's unlikely to change anyone's mind. Starring Julie Andrews, Mary Tyler Moore, and Carol Channing, TMM has many fine qualities but also its share of problems, stemming chiefly from a weak and greatly protracted second-half, including much superfluous, unfunny slapstick. The campy tone is inconsistent, at times even contradictory. Andrews and Channing, however, are delightful, the film looks great and the songs are fun.
The Sergio Martino Collection (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Arrow bundles together three previously released pictures from Italian genre favorite Sergio Martino in one compact boxed set aptly entitled The Sergio Martino Collection. Those who own the individual Blu-ray releases of the films in this set will find no reason to double dip, but for those who haven't picked them up or who may have been on the fence about them, this proves to be a very nice set.Here's what's included insideâ¦Disc One: The Case Of The Scorpion's TailReleased a year after the success of his first giallo, Sergio Martino's The Case Of The Scorpion's Tail is tense and very polished film with a fine cast of Eurocult regulars and a couple of nicely executed kill scenes.When a well to do local businessman named Kurt Baumer is found dead supposedly because of his involvement in an airplane a...Read the entire review »
Arise, My Love (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerAmerican pilot Tom Martin (Ray Milland) is minutes away from facing the wrong end of a firing squad in fascist Spain. But at just about the last possible moment, a pardon comes down from up on high, thanks to the impassioned pleas of Tom's wife. On one hand: whew! But on the other, there's that whole thing about Tom not actually being married.Who cares if she's never even met the guy? Newspaper reporter "Gusto" Nash (Claudette Colbert) is champing at the bit for a big exclusive to break away from the fashion pages, and the daring rescue of an American hero who risked his neck in the Spanish Civil War seems as good a way as any to make a splash. And she winds up with an even bigger story when the Spaniards get wise to her charade, chasing the two of them from the city streets up into the skies above.
Rent It
Don't Breathe 2
by Jeff NelsonWhen the first Don't Breathe hit theaters back in 2016, it succeeded thanks to its relentless tension. While it isn't the perfect movie, it did manage to put me on the edge of my seat with plenty of nail-biting moments. The perspective is set on the intruders, as they break into the home of a blind man to steal from him, but soon realize that he's the last person that they should be stealing from. While a sequel didn't feel entirely necessary, the feature was successful enough at the box office to warrant the studio to invest in a follow-up installment.The plot in Don't Breathe 2 places the blind man from the first film at the center of the narrative, who is named Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang). Set years after the previous movie, Norman now lives a rela...Read the entire review »
