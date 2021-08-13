DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 12th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 12th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Lilies of the Field (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVLilies of the Field (1963), based on the same-named novel by William Edmund Barrett that was published the year before, is an excellent, small-scale humanist drama. Shot on a low budget and short shooting schedule (two weeks) by director Ralph Nelson, the film stars Sidney Poitier, who for his efforts became the first African-American to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, following Hattie McDaniel's Supporting Actress win for Gone with the Wind. It was also one of the most successful films ever made relative to its budget: it cost just $245,000 yet grossed as much as $7 million. Wisely, James Poe's screenplay does not attempt to expand the scope of the original novel. It runs a brisk 94 minutes and other than Poitier the cast is composed of performers unknown at the time to mainstream audiences, greatly increasing the story's believability.
Recommended
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: Whether I like it or not, having kids allows me to get exposed to other material I wouldn't have seen otherwise, and I'm aware of Spongebob Squarepants (the sponge who lives under the sea and is on Nickolodeon) and I know who the voice is for same, and it looks like it throws itself headlong into fun, silliness and Krabby Patties. And I figure Spongebob was going to be an allure for my kid, so may as well check out Sponge on the Run, whose fate was in limbo a bit during the pandemic lockdowns, when it was going to be released theatrically, then it was eventually moved to Paramount Plus, their streaming option, because everyone has one of those at the moment. Tim Hill (Alvin and the Chipmunks) co-wrote the screenplay and directed it. The eponymous Spongebob (Tom Kenny,
