DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 6th, 2021

Union Pacific (Blu-ray)

by Oktay Ege Kozak The Movie:The DVD Savant review of Cecil B. DeMille's tribute to the 19th-century railroad's frontier spirit is full of exaggerations about the triumphs and mistruths about backdoor dealings and cronyism around the building of the rail system that connected both coasts of the USA together. As it is with every major infrastructure deal in the old west (And in the new west if you think about it), some fat cats got their beaks wet and a lot of common folks (Especially if they were people of color) got screwed. This is my long-winded way of pointing out that if you dive into Union Pacific looking for a historical and levelheaded chronicle of how the titular railroad came to prominence by linking the two coasts together, you won't find it here.What you will find is a rousing old-fashioned epic western full of aw-shucks ...Read the entire review »