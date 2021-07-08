DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 6th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 6th, 2021
Recommended
Union Pacific (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:The DVD Savant review of Cecil B. DeMille's tribute to the 19th-century railroad's frontier spirit is full of exaggerations about the triumphs and mistruths about backdoor dealings and cronyism around the building of the rail system that connected both coasts of the USA together. As it is with every major infrastructure deal in the old west (And in the new west if you think about it), some fat cats got their beaks wet and a lot of common folks (Especially if they were people of color) got screwed. This is my long-winded way of pointing out that if you dive into Union Pacific looking for a historical and levelheaded chronicle of how the titular railroad came to prominence by linking the two coasts together, you won't find it here.What you will find is a rousing old-fashioned epic western full of aw-shucks ...Read the entire review »
Another 48 Hrs.: Paramount Presents (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: A lot transpired in the eight years between the release of the 1982 hit 48 Hrs. and its 1990 sequel Another 48 Hrs.. Director Walter Hill bounced around from mild successes like Brewster's Millions and Red Heat to quirky disappointments like Johnny Handsome. The original film's producers Lawrence Gordon and Joel Silver became two of the go-to guys for blockbuster '80s action, with credits on Predator,
Coogan's Bluff (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:It may not be their most memorable collaboration, but Coogan's Bluff kicked off a five-film run for Clint Eastwood and director Don Siegel in 1968 that culminated in classics Dirty Harry and Escape from Alcatraz. This lean drama sees Eastwood playing Walt Coogan, an Arizona deputy sheriff who travels to New York City to extradite James Ringerman (Don Stroud), a killer on the run. The film stumbles over dated sexist stereotypes and glorified police brutality, but Coogan is a clear predecessor to Eastwood's no-bull police detective Harry Callahan in Dirty Harry. Definitely a product of its time, unspooling as the 1960s dwindled toward a perceived lawless close, Coogan's Bluff still is, thanks in large part to its legendary s...Read the entire review »
