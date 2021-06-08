DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 5th, 2021

The Comedy of Terrors (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Made shortly after The Raven and directed not by Corman but by Jacques Tourneur, The Comedy Of Terrors was once again written by Richard Matheson with Price, Karloff and Lorre in the lead roles. Set in Victorian era New England, Price plays an undertaker named Waldo Trumbull. While he's not above simply burying bodies after taking them out of coffins already paid for, his business is still struggling. Yet Trumbull has expenses, not just his lodging, but there's his wife, Amaryllis (Joyce Jameson) and the alcohol needs to deal with her as well! Not to mention the matter of her old, deaf father, Amos Hinchley (Karloff). He simply must do something about this, and so he does.As he owes a large amount in back rent to his Shakespeare-obsessed landlord, John Black (Basil Rathbone), Trumbull and his assistant, Felix Gillie (Lorre) attempt to kill off the...Read the entire review »

Master of the World (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by William Whitney, a director best known for his work on various westerns, serials and TV shows over the years, is the man behind this film based off of a script by Richard Matheson (which in turn adapts Jules Verne's two novels Clipper Of The Clouds and Master Of The World) made in 1961 for AIP.The story, set in the early nineteenth century, begins when an arms manufacturer named Mr. Prudent (Henry Hull), his daughter Dorothy (Mary Webster), her fiancÃ© Phillip Evans (David Frankham) and a government agent named John Strock (Charles Bronson) are taken aboard a massive flying blimp-like structure dubbed The Albatross created almost entirely out of compressed paper by a mad genius named Captain Robur (Vincent Prince). He, along with his crew, spend their days flying around the planet hoping to force all of the world's super powers to put ...Read the entire review »