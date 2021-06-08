DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 5th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,603
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 5th, 2021
Recommended
The Comedy of Terrors (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Made shortly after The Raven and directed not by Corman but by Jacques Tourneur, The Comedy Of Terrors was once again written by Richard Matheson with Price, Karloff and Lorre in the lead roles. Set in Victorian era New England, Price plays an undertaker named Waldo Trumbull. While he's not above simply burying bodies after taking them out of coffins already paid for, his business is still struggling. Yet Trumbull has expenses, not just his lodging, but there's his wife, Amaryllis (Joyce Jameson) and the alcohol needs to deal with her as well! Not to mention the matter of her old, deaf father, Amos Hinchley (Karloff). He simply must do something about this, and so he does.As he owes a large amount in back rent to his Shakespeare-obsessed landlord, John Black (Basil Rathbone), Trumbull and his assistant, Felix Gillie (Lorre) attempt to kill off the...Read the entire review »
Master of the World (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by William Whitney, a director best known for his work on various westerns, serials and TV shows over the years, is the man behind this film based off of a script by Richard Matheson (which in turn adapts Jules Verne's two novels Clipper Of The Clouds and Master Of The World) made in 1961 for AIP.The story, set in the early nineteenth century, begins when an arms manufacturer named Mr. Prudent (Henry Hull), his daughter Dorothy (Mary Webster), her fiancÃ© Phillip Evans (David Frankham) and a government agent named John Strock (Charles Bronson) are taken aboard a massive flying blimp-like structure dubbed The Albatross created almost entirely out of compressed paper by a mad genius named Captain Robur (Vincent Prince). He, along with his crew, spend their days flying around the planet hoping to force all of the world's super powers to put ...Read the entire review »
The Raven (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Roger Corman in 1963 and written by Richard Matheson (obviously, though very loosely, based on the famous poem by Edgar Allan Poe), The Raven stars Vincent Price as a man named Erasmus Craven, the son of a powerful sorcerer now deceased. When we meet him, he's given up his own practice in magic and is instead pining away for his lost Lenore (Hazel Court). Shortly thereafter a large black raven appears to him and speaks to him about his plight (voiced by Peter Lorre). It turns out he's actually Doctor Adolphus Bedlo and he's been turned into the bird by a rival sorcerer named Doctor Scarabus (Karloff). Bedlo would like Craven's help in turning him back to his previous human form. There's more to it than that, however, as Bedlo tells him that Lenore is not dead as Craven believes but actually living in Scarabus' creepy old castle.Of course, Craven and ...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off