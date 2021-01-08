DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, July 31st, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, July 31st, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Pickup on South Street (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVMaverick director Samuel Fuller's movies, even those he made working within conventional Hollywood genres, are invariably off-kilter, unusual and engagingly innovative, and populated by colorful characters of the type and/or preciseness one rarely found in ordinary movies. Pickup on South Street (1953), Fuller's second feature for 20th Century-Fox, has elements of film noir and Cold War espionage but the film subverts many of those genre conventions, mainly because Fuller finds its low-life characters fascinating and is largely nonjudgmental of their petty criminal activities, at times even admiring them. Fuller certainly admires Skip McCoy, the pickpocket played by Richard Widmark, who despite his utter lack of "patriotism" in combating fifth columnist menace, becomes the film's unlikely hero. The picture surprises in many other ways, too, with several outstanding, sometimes unexpecte...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
The Valdez Horses (aka Chino) - Special Edition (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVLong presumed to be in the public domain, the Charles Bronson-starring, John Sturges-directed Western The Valdez Horses, also widely known as Chino (1973) turned up for years in DVD bargain bins, always with inferior video transfers. Kino's excellent new Blu-ray release is loaded with great extra features while somewhat mysteriously offering two very different high-def transfers of the film. An open-matte 1.37:1 standard frame presentation, apparently licensed from StudioCanal, uses Italian title elements, though the film is entirely in English, and called Valdez il mezzosangue - Chino. That transfer is nearly perfect, with excellent color and virtually no damage. But there's also a 1.85:1 widescreen version from a different source with English title elements using The Valdez Horses moniker. That version is infinitely better in terms of framing and composition but ...Read the entire review »
