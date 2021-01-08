DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, July 31st, 2021

Pickup on South Street (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Maverick director Samuel Fuller's movies, even those he made working within conventional Hollywood genres, are invariably off-kilter, unusual and engagingly innovative, and populated by colorful characters of the type and/or preciseness one rarely found in ordinary movies. Pickup on South Street (1953), Fuller's second feature for 20th Century-Fox, has elements of film noir and Cold War espionage but the film subverts many of those genre conventions, mainly because Fuller finds its low-life characters fascinating and is largely nonjudgmental of their petty criminal activities, at times even admiring them. Fuller certainly admires Skip McCoy, the pickpocket played by Richard Widmark, who despite his utter lack of "patriotism" in combating fifth columnist menace, becomes the film's unlikely hero. The picture surprises in many other ways, too, with several outstanding, sometimes unexpecte...Read the entire review »