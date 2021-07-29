DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, July 28th, 2021

Jungle Cruise

by Jeff Nelson Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Star Wars, Disney is no stranger to franchise properties. With various interests outside of the movie industry, the massive media company has access to a large assortment of properties. Disneyland and Disney World are very well-known theme parks with some highly beloved attractions that many folks associate with their childhood. Pirates of the Caribbean has proven to be hugely successful in its status as a ride as well as the film franchise. It makes sense that Disney would be interested in giving a similar treatment to other theme park attractions.Based on the 1955 theme park attraction by the same name, Jungle Cruise takes place at beginning of the 20th century. British scientist Dr. Lily Houghton (Emil...Read the entire review »