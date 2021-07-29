DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, July 28th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, July 28th, 2021
Recommended
House of Wax (2005) (Collector's Edition) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:The fifth in a string of popular horror films released by production house Dark Castle Entertainment around the new millennium, House of Wax may best be remembered for its tongue-in-cheek advertising campaign, which promised to let you "See Paris Die!" The Paris referenced is socialite Paris Hilton, who has a supporting role in the film, which is a loose remake of Vincent Price's 1953 3-D original. Strong production values and atmosphere make up for a few slow sections, and Jaume Collet-Serra's House of Wax benefits from good performances by Elisha Cuthbert as the "final girl" and Brian Van Holt in a dual role. Shout! Factory now releases the film under its Scream Factory banner in a new Collector's Edition, which offers a restored picture, lossless sound and a decent slab of extras.Carl...Read the entire review »
Jungle Cruise
by Jeff NelsonOutside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Star Wars, Disney is no stranger to franchise properties. With various interests outside of the movie industry, the massive media company has access to a large assortment of properties. Disneyland and Disney World are very well-known theme parks with some highly beloved attractions that many folks associate with their childhood. Pirates of the Caribbean has proven to be hugely successful in its status as a ride as well as the film franchise. It makes sense that Disney would be interested in giving a similar treatment to other theme park attractions.Based on the 1955 theme park attraction by the same name, Jungle Cruise takes place at beginning of the 20th century. British scientist Dr. Lily Houghton (Emil...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Clay Pigeons (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: NOTE: The images accompanying this review are promo stills that do no reflect the quality of the Blu-ray under review. Clay Pigeons is an odd little relic of the '90s indie movie boom. (Of course, with the Universal shingle Gramercy Pictures distributing and Ridley Scott and Tony Scott credited as a producer and executive producer respectively, this is more of a "dependie," as Michael Atkinson termed it, rather than a strictly studio-less effort.)The film is a neo-noir black comedy that is cribbed from the Coen brothers' Blood Simple /
