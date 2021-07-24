DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 23rd, 2021

CHEER! RALLY! KILL! 5-FILM COLLECTION

by Jesse Skeen Sports bore the hell out of me, but I still have a weakness for cheerleaders. Their skimpy outfits with short skirts get me every time. Of course I could never land one given that my general personality is just about the opposite of theirs, but that can't stop me from looking. Bring it On and its direct-to-video sequels are long-time favorites, and I highly recommend the long out of print "Cheerleaders Collection" from Anchor Bay if you can get your hands on it, which features three great 70s cheerleader-themed sexploitation movies. "Cheer! Rally! Kill!" isn't in the same league; this is a collection of five Lifetime movies all with the word "Cheerleader" in the title that keep things TV-safe but are still mildly amusing- all but one of them seems to have the message that cheerleaders are simply bad people and you should neither become...Read the entire review »