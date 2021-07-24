DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 23rd, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, July 23rd, 2021
Recommended
CHEER! RALLY! KILL! 5-FILM COLLECTION
by Jesse SkeenSports bore the hell out of me, but I still have a weakness for cheerleaders. Their skimpy outfits with short skirts get me every time. Of course I could never land one given that my general personality is just about the opposite of theirs, but that can't stop me from looking. Bring it On and its direct-to-video sequels are long-time favorites, and I highly recommend the long out of print "Cheerleaders Collection" from Anchor Bay if you can get your hands on it, which features three great 70s cheerleader-themed sexploitation movies. "Cheer! Rally! Kill!" isn't in the same league; this is a collection of five Lifetime movies all with the word "Cheerleader" in the title that keep things TV-safe but are still mildly amusing- all but one of them seems to have the message that cheerleaders are simply bad people and you should neither become...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Old
by Jeff NelsonThe horror genre is meant to tap into our fears, which range from ghosts and demons to serial killers and home invasions. The most terrifying of horror movies are the ones that touch upon the horrors of real life. Growing old is inevitable. While not everyone is so lucky to reach old age and live a full life, it's considered to be as natural as death itself, yet many fear it when facing age and what comes with that. It's a bit surprising that more films in the genre haven't explored this topic more, as there are so many directions that a filmmaker can go in. However, M. Night Shyamalan's Old tackles just that.Shyamalan's newest film is based on the graphic novel titled Sandcastle, written by Pierre-Oscar LÃ©vy and Frederick Peeters. While it's certainly t...Read the entire review »
