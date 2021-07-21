DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 20th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 20th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Poison (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: I first saw Todd Haynes's debut feature film, Poison, some time back in high school. It was when I was fully infatuated with the American indie scene, and the film's Grand Jury Prize win from the 1991 Sundance Film Festival was as persuasive to me as Siskel and Ebert's thumbs were to some other viewers.I checked the video out from my local library, and I hated it.More honestly, I probably just didn't understand it. But that initial reaction has made me wary of Haynes's output as a filmmaker, and my reactions to him have been fairly mixed ever since. (Sample likes: Far From Heaven, Carol. Sample dislikes...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Bride Comes Home (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The Bride Comes Home (1935) is one of a trio of Claudette Colbert-Fred MacMurray romantic comedies that Kino Lorber Studio Classics is releasing on Blu-ray this summer. (The others are The Gilded Lily, also from '35, and 1943's No Time for Love.)As a vehicle for Colbert and MacMurray, The Bride Comes Home shows off their unique and shared charms quite pleasantly. As a movie, it's a forgettable, undercooked trifle with moments of shocking brilliance. The premise in a nutshell is that Colbert is a poor little rich girl whose family has fallen on hard times. She goes out looking for work and enters the office of a men's magazine run by an old high-society chum (a young Robert Young, from
