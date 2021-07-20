DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 19th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 19th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Pariah: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The 2011 coming-of-age drama Pariah could be mistaken for residing in a niche within a niche. It's a Black Film AND it's a Lesbian Film. And while Pariah doesn't try to soft-pedal either of these aspects, it also doesn't seem unduly burdened to represent anything other than the emotional honesty of its characters. This gives the film a universal appeal, and it deserves to reach beyond a specialized audience.Pariah is a film that overflows with empathy, thanks primarily to the sensitive and perceptive script and direction by Dee Rees (Mudbound). The actors follow Rees's lead, shaping characters who are far from perfect but whose foibles and desires are wholly understandable and relatable.Adepero O...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The House On Sorority Row (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Written and directed by Mark Rosman, who has since gone on to churn out a lot of comedies and TV work in addition to writing the recent remake of this very film entitled simply Sorority Row, this low budget slasher film from 1983 isn't even close to the best of its breed but it has a certain quirky, nostalgic charm that makes it marginally endearing to fans of the genre.When the film begins, a woman loses her baby during childbirth. After this scene, we meet Mrs. Slater (Lois Kelso Hunt), a cranky old woman who runs a sorority house populated by a group of foxy and nubile young ladies who are planning to use the house for a big party against her will. They try to keep it a secret but when she walks in on them yapping about it while chugging booze in their pajamas, the secret is a secret no more. Unhappy with things going the way they are, she later disrupts...Read the entire review »
