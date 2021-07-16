DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 15th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 15th, 2021
Recommended
Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker AKA Night Warning (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by William Asher and also known under the alternate title of Night Warning, 1981's Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker opens with a scene where two parents, Anna (Kay Kimler) and Bill Lynch (Gary Baxley), hand off their young three-year-old son, Billy, to Cheryl Roberts (Susan Tyrell) as they head off for a vacation together. Shortly after they leave, they realize the breaks aren't working and crash into a track carrying some logs. The man is decapitated and the woman, still in the car, goes over a cliff and dies.Fourteen years later and young Billy (Jimmy McNichol) is now a seventeen-year-old high school senior and a VIP on the school's basketball team. He's dating Julie Linden (Julia Duffy) and appears happy at home with his aunt Cheryl, who has raised him all these many years. Cheryl, however, has issues. She asks Billy to send over Phil B...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
by Jeff NelsonEscape rooms are fun attractions that are enjoyed by friends, couples, families, and are even used for team-building at some companies. The problem-solving that goes into them can get quite tricky, depending on the difficulty of the room. When the first Escape Room film was released in 2019, I was surprised by the fact that it was decently entertaining. While many labeled it as a PG-13 Saw, I viewed it as more of a PG-13 Cube mixed with some of the antagonist motivations of Hostel. However, It focuses less on the torture elements and more on the puzzle-solving, although Escape Room is of course much more watered down than the 1997 feature. Similar to the previous installment, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is entertaining, albei...Read the entire review »
