DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 15th, 2021

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

by Jeff Nelson Escape rooms are fun attractions that are enjoyed by friends, couples, families, and are even used for team-building at some companies. The problem-solving that goes into them can get quite tricky, depending on the difficulty of the room. When the first Escape Room film was released in 2019, I was surprised by the fact that it was decently entertaining. While many labeled it as a PG-13 Saw, I viewed it as more of a PG-13 Cube mixed with some of the antagonist motivations of Hostel. However, It focuses less on the torture elements and more on the puzzle-solving, although Escape Room is of course much more watered down than the 1997 feature. Similar to the previous installment, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is entertaining, albei...Read the entire review »