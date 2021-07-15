DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, July 14th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, July 14th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Widow Couderc (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThe Widow Couderc (Le Veuve Couderc, 1971), previously available on DVD as part of an Alain Delon boxed set, is an outstanding intimate character study of two desperate people in 1930s France. Not a whole lot happens in this film running less than 90 minutes, but the scenes between Delon and Simone Signoret, playing the title character, are fascinating and beautifully acted. The disc itself is likewise exceptional, a near-flawless transfer that makes this now 50-year-old movie look brand-new. Adapted by director Pierre Granier-Deferre from the Georges Simenon novel, The Widow Couderc is set in 1934 France and explores an engrossing relationship between the mysterious, handsome Jean (Delon), who may be an escaped convict, and the "widow Couderc...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Mortuary (1983) (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Howard Avedis in 1983, Mortuary begins when a man is killed by an unseen assailant, his body left lifeless floating in the swimming pool in his backyard. From here, two teenage boys, Greg (David Wallace) and Jim (Curt Ayers), sneak into a warehouse in the middle of the day where they see Jim's former boss, Hank Andrews (Christopher George), involved in some sort of sÃ©ance surrounded by women dressed in strange cloaks. Jim notes that he's seen this before at the Mortuary Andrews runs, the place where he used to work. They head out but Jim gets killed out of view of Greg, who wanders around town with his girlfriend, Christie (Mary Beth McDonagh), who just so happens to be the daughter of the man killed in the opening scene. Despite protestations from her mother (Lynda Day George), Christie is certain that her father's death was not the accident that ...Read the entire review »
