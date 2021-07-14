DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 13th, 2021

Major Dundee (2-Disc Limited Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Set towards the end of the American Civil War, Sam Peckinpah's Major Dundee is not the director's finest moment but despite its many and obvious flaws it remains an interesting picture in and amongst other entries in a decidedly interesting filmography. The storyline follows the titular character, Major Amos Charles Dundee (Charlton Heston), an ambitious Union officer who decides that he and his men will venture into the wilderness to take back some boys that were captured by the Apache Indians after a raid on a fort that left countless dead. He figures if he can save the boys and bring in the Apache's notorious leader, Charriba (Michael Pate), it'll do wonders for what's left of his reputation.As he sets out to accomplish his goal regardless of the dangers involved, he and his troops contend with the presence of his once and former friend, Confederate Capt...Read the entire review »