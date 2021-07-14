DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, July 13th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Pig
by Jeff NelsonThe thrillers that follow a character's journey after their loved one has been taken has become quite common. The demise of a puppy in John Wick or the family of Liam Neeson's character in Taken instantly come to mind. These films have simple goals in mind for their protagonists, which are often referred to in memes across social media. At a glance, Pig looks like it will follow in the footsteps of those films. However, it manages to take a similar plot, but add more substance in unexpected ways. Similar to John Wick, Pig is really good in ways that are unexpected.Director and co-writer Michael Sarnoski and co-writer Vanessa Block make their feature debut with Pig. The film follows Rob (Nicolas Cage), who lives alone in the the...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Major Dundee (2-Disc Limited Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Set towards the end of the American Civil War, Sam Peckinpah's Major Dundee is not the director's finest moment but despite its many and obvious flaws it remains an interesting picture in and amongst other entries in a decidedly interesting filmography. The storyline follows the titular character, Major Amos Charles Dundee (Charlton Heston), an ambitious Union officer who decides that he and his men will venture into the wilderness to take back some boys that were captured by the Apache Indians after a raid on a fort that left countless dead. He figures if he can save the boys and bring in the Apache's notorious leader, Charriba (Michael Pate), it'll do wonders for what's left of his reputation.As he sets out to accomplish his goal regardless of the dangers involved, he and his troops contend with the presence of his once and former friend, Confederate Capt...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Strike Commando 2 (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner"Haven't you got it through that fucking head of yours that this whole thing was a farce?"[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]Y'know, as much as I dug the original Strike Commando, I couldn't shake the feeling that there was just something missing. But thankfully, there's Strike Commando 2 to quickly fill in that blank: ninjas.
