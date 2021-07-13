DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 12th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 12th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Ferris Bueller's Day Off (35th Anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:In the role that he'll probably always be best remembered for, Matthew Broderick plays a high school student named, amazingly enough, Ferris Bueller. He's a popular kid, and a good natured soul even if Principal Roony (Jeffrey Jones of Ed Wood) isn't his biggest fan. You see, Ferris has a tendency to get away with a lot more than Roony would like.One fine, sunny day, Ferris decides that he needs a day off. He could go to school and he probably should go to school but it's just one of those days where his heart isn't in it and he'd really rather be doing his own thing. He calls up his good friend Cameron (Alan Ruck of Spin City) and the two decide to cut class for the day. Cameron heads over to Ferris' place to pick him up and Ferris decides that before school ends, he's going to show his friend a truly good time and that they're going to go all out a...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Mr. Jealousy (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: NOTE: The images accompanying this article do not represent the quality of the Blu-ray under review.The 1997 comedy Mr. Jealousy might be the black sheep of director Noah Baumbach's filmography (not counting the improvised film Highball, from which Baumbach literally removed his name). Mr. Jealousy was snubbed by audiences, pegged as a sophomore slump by critics, and the film's auteur doesn't seem to care much for it either.It doesn't matter. I've always had a soft spot for this flick. I remember discovering Baumbach's debut Kicking and Screaming as a VHS rental from my local video store, which spurred me to see Mr....Read the entire review »
